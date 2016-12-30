Still can’t decide what to name your unborn or newborn child?

BC’s Ministry of Health has released their preliminary statistics on popular baby names from this past year.

From January 1st to December 12th, LUCAS was the top name selected for boys and OLIVIA was the majority choice for girls.

In a release, the ministry says these are only early observations among hospitals in the province and final results won’t be released until later in 2017.

In 2015, OLIVER was first on the list for boys, followed by Ethan, Liam, Benjamin, and Lucas; for girls, EMMA came out on top, ahead of Olivia, Emily, Sophia, and Ava.

Statistics also show there were 44,405 total babies born in BC in 2015, consisting of 22,819 boys and 22,586 girls.