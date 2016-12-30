British Columbians contributed a great deal of their time and effort in the retail industry for 2016.

Thanks to the nearly 370,000 employees across the province, the first 10 months of the year was worth $62.2 billion.

NEW: #BC tops Canada in retail sales growth: Strong 2017 forecast, https://t.co/0tpXb8mgHl — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) December 28, 2016

According to Statistics Canada, that’s a 6.6% increase from 2015.

“That’s more than one-tenth of all the jobs in British Columbia, so having a strong retail sales growth number is critical to continuing to see our economy grow and making sure British Columbians have jobs,” says Jobs Minister Shirley Bond.

She says it’s been an impressive performance by the entire economy and looks forward to possible improvements for the future.

“We’re optimistic that will continue in 2017; forecasters are saying that British Columbia will be one of the leaders. We know that Ontario and other provinces are also making gain.”

The Conference Board of Canada predicts 2017 sale numbers will jump by another 3.9%, that’s higher than the expected 2.7% increase for all of Canada.

Bond adds small businesses make up 95% of BC’s retail sector, and confidence numbers are high with their contributions.

“Highest number of jobs created, lowest unemployment rates, and now we see strong small business numbers, and leading the country in retail sales. That’s about British Columbians working hard, staying focused, having a plan, and sticking to it.”

The ministry’s goal for 2017 is to expand that exportation of goods as well as unifying and promoting a diverse economy.