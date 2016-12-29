Northern Health is reminding travelers to be cautious on the roads this winter.

Natasha Thorne is the Regional Nursing Lead for Injury Prevention in Northern Health. She believes all car crashes can be prevented, especially when you and your vehicle are prepared for conditions.

Before leaving the house or office, Thorne says it’s important to plan your route, give yourself lots of time, and check the roads online. While on the road, she says it’s vital you remember your winter driving skills: leave four seconds between you and the car in front of you, drive to conditions, slow down, look for icy patches, control any skids.

Accidents happen quickly, so she says it’s important to be prepared for an emergency.

“We in the north have long distances of highways where it could take a little bit of time for emergency vehicles, or if you have some sort of car trouble, for a tow truck to reach you,” she says, “staying warm is important, staying safely inside your vehicle is as well.”

An emergency safety kit should include things like warm clothes (tuques, gloves, jackets), and blankets, as well a cell phone charger.

Lastly, she advises you make sure your vehicle is properly winterized. Have your winter tires and wiper blades on, and clear ice and snow from mirrors, windows, roof, and windshields before driving. Also, make sure your gas tank is full.

For even more information about safe winter driving, you can visit shiftintowinter.ca.