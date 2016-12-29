New Year’s Eve is coming up soon, which means resolutions are likely to be made, and at some times… broken.

If you’re planning on a new fitness routine for 2017, the YMCA of Northern BC is suggesting to set short-term goals.

“Our achieving of success in physical activity is often a bumpy ride,” says Director of Fitness Programs Shannon Johnson.

“It has successes and it often has relapse, as in not wanting to exercise on a particular day. I think it’s important just to get back on the horse and try again.”

Johnson believes a realistic start to getting healthy is walking up to 2-3 times a week.

“It’s probably one of the best things you can do for chronic disease prevention and just overall well-being and general health.”

While this can be done outside of a fitness facility, she’s already seeing some trends for the YMCA in the upcoming months.

“There’s lots of popularity around boot-camps, using group strength programs, and definitely the mind-body connection classes are very popular; they do have a really positive effect on relaxation and avoiding stress.”

Johnson adds to have a close support system like family and friends when trying to increase your physical activity in the new year.