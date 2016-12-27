It was the Ty Kolle and Mason Richey show for the Cariboo Cougars on Monday as they skated away with a 7-3 victory over the Calgary Northstars on Monday.

Cariboo begins the Mac’s Midget AAA Hockey Tournament in Calgary at 1-0.

The game got off to a goofy start in the opening frame thanks to a combined 5 goals being scored by both clubs.

Richey opened the scoring from Kolle even strength at 10:45 of the first period for an early lead.

Brayden Tracey responded quickly for Calgary scoring a minute later putting home an Eric Van Impe feed to tie the game at 1-1.

The goals continued to come at a furious pace as Brennan Malgunas and Daine Dunois potted markers a minute apart to but Cariboo back on top.

The Northstars made things interesting once again courtesy of Tyler Alger who cut the deficit back down to a single goal.

Things settled down slightly in the second with both teams trading a goal apiece from Vanderhoof product Hunter Floris for the midget Cats followed by Jonathan Hader for the Northstars.

Cariboo finally pulled away with three unanswered goals in the third from Floris and Kolle (2).

Shots on goal were even at 27 a piece.

Marcus Allen picked up the 24 save victory in goal for the Cougars.

Cariboo plays again on Tuesday against the Notre Dame Hounds (Saskatchewan) at 1:30.