Northern Health has a few tips on safe holiday cooking this Christmas.

Environmental Health Officer Daisy Tam says not cooking your turkey properly can have negative consequences for everyone.

“As many as one third of birds can test positive for salmonella, if you happen to consume undercooked turkey different people react with different severities with the most vulnerable including children, the elderly, pregnant women. Those are the most likely to get sick.”

Population Health Dietician Emilia Moulechkova believes having an open mind about your food options can be helpful.

“Healthy eating is about being flexible and having a healthy and accepting attitude towards food so eat mindfully and give yourself permission to eat the foods you enjoy in the amounts that are satisfying to you.”

A certain method must be used to determine whether you’re bird is fully cooked according to Tam.

“The best way to check is to use a probe or a meat thermometer and check the internal temperature of the turkey. Your entire turkey and stuffing must reach 75 degrees Celsius and 160 Fahrenheit to be safe to eat.”

If you’re buying a turkey fresh make sure it is kept refrigerated at 4 degrees Celsius or colder and is eaten within 2-3 days of purchase.