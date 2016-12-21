A snowfall warning has been issued for Highway 97 at the Pine Pass.

15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Drive BC is also reporting slippery sections on both Highway 97 and 16 out of Prince George.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for Highway 16 through the Bulkley Valley and Lakes with various slippery sections being reported.

Updated Road conditions are available Drive BC.