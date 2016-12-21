Stats Canada is reporting little change to the average weekly earnings in BC during October.

$918.00 is the earnings mark and Emmanuelle Bourbeau says the stagnant movement is due to several declining sectors snuffing out increases elsewhere.

“Average weekly earnings increased significantly in professional, scientific and technical services as well as finance and insurance plus information and cultural industries. However, weekly earnings declined in accommodation and food services, administrative and support services and entertainment and recreation.”

The number of non-farm payroll jobs in the province jumped by 55,600 which is the highest growth rate in Canada.

Despite a 4% decline in the past year, the Northwest Territories recorded the highest weekly earnings in Canada at $1372.62.