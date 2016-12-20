56,100 people received EI benefits in BC during the month of October according to Stats Canada.

That’s an increase of about 1200 residents.

The situation paled in comparison when it came to the local numbers says Analyst Gordon Song.

“The number of beneficiaries in Prince George rose by 1% to 2100 people in October, compared with a year earlier that figure was up 12.3%.”

Two occupations were responsible for the jump provincially and in Prince George according to Song.

“One is trades, transport and equipment operators and the other is natural resources which includes agriculture and other related occupations.”

Saskatchewan led all provinces in beneficiary increases at 6% followed by Alberta at 3%.