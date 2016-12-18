It is a week before December 25th, and Canadians are being strongly advised to send their gifts to family and friends as soon as possible.

Tami Brushey with the Canadian Postal Workers Union (CUPW) says the amount of work being done by employees has been mind-blowing.

“We are incredibly busy both at the plant and at the depot this week. The increase in parcels has just gone through the roof.”

Brushey says while most gifts are expected to be delivered on time before Christmas, the big concern is the parcels travelling through questionable conditions.

She says CUPW employees, specifically those driving and delivering on-foot, have the right to stop service if the weather gets worse.

“That right is also part of the Canada Labour Code, so people are aware that they can exercise their right to refuse in dangerous weather conditions.”

“We’re working our adult system here pretty much non-stop everyday and the parcel mail is just incredible. So if you want it delivered, get it out now!”

The deadline to mail out your Christmas gifts is Thursday, December 22nd.